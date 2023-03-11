Tech Mahindra appoints former Infosys president Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO

Mohit Joshi has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra with effect from December 20, Tech Mahindra said in a stock exchange filing.
Infosys president Mohit Joshi, on Saturday, resigned after a long inning in the IT services major. According to a press release, Joshi's last day in company will be June 9, 2023 while effective March 11, he will be on leave.
"The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company," the press release stated.
As President, Joshi was the Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance ( BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences at Infosys and was responsible for firm-wide sales operations and reporting processes, including large deal pursuits and top account growth.
Joshi has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Tech Mahindra with effect from December 20, Tech Mahindra said in a stock exchange filing.
