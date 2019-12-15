#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Tea growers feel pinch of Assam protests, fear drop in production, sales

Updated : December 15, 2019 01:52 PM IST

Transportation of the produce has also been affected due to the ongoing stir.
Planters also said the Tea Board has extended the plucking time till December 19 on account of shortage and non-availability of workers.
Violent protests broke out in the state earlier this week with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.
Tea growers feel pinch of Assam protests, fear drop in production, sales
