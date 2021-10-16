TCS to employ fresh graduates through ‘Smart Hiring Program’; check details

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to hire around 35,000 fresh graduates through its ‘Smart Hiring Program’ in November. The country’s largest software exporter has already recruited 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of this fiscal.

Registrations for the smart hiring program can be done till November 2. Tests will be conducted from November 19.

TCS will hire full-time graduates from BCA, B.Sc, B. Voc in CS / IT disciplines who have passed out in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Among B.Sc students, the program will hire students from Mathematics, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science and IT streams. Those who have passed out from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Class 10 and 12 can also take the test if they have a full-time graduation.

Applicants will need to have a CGPA of 5 or 50 percent throughout academics in school board exams and graduation.

Only one active backlog will be allowed to students passing out in 2022 during the time of the exam. However, this backlog needs to be cleared within the stipulated time duration to be eligible for hiring.

Applicants will also have to declare if they had any gaps in education. The process approves academic gap of less than two years.

Also, the applicants should not have any extended education in their highest qualification.

All applicants should have their original academic documents (marksheets and degree certificates).

The test pattern for the hiring process will be as follows:

Segment No. of Questions Time (in minutes) Verbal Ability 24 30 Reasoning Ability 30 50 Numerical Ability 26 40 Total 80 120