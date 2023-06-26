Standard Life has partnered with TCS to transform customer experience for European policyholders; TCS will set up customer operations center in Germany and migrate over 400,000 policies to its platform

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Standard Life International DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Phoenix Group, to transform its operating model and enhance the customer experience for its policyholders in Europe, using the TCS Digital Platform for Life and Pensions.

TCS has had a long-standing partnership with the Phoenix Group in the UK, where its UK subsidiary Diligenta, has digitally transformed the operating model and administers more than 10 million policies for the latter.

The two organisations are keen to replicate this successful model, extending the same enhanced digital experience to policyholders in Germany and Austria, and thereafter in other European markets

With this partnership, TCS will set up a customer operations center in Germany, and a future-ready Life and Pensions Digital Platform for Germany and Austria, with capabilities to extend into other European markets.

TCS will initially transform and migrate more than 400,000 policies comprising SLIDAC’s German and Austrian life and pension books to its platform, and create comprehensive, omnichannel, journey-based digital experiences for policyholders and advisors.

“We continually review our operating model to ensure it is meeting the evolving needs of our customers on their journey to and through retirement. Leveraging the advantages of our strategic relationship with TCS, a leading global organization, will support our growth strategy in Europe and bring benefits to both our customers and advisers. This is a real opportunity to help us accelerate our ability to innovate and efficiently evolve our customer proposition in the future," said Nigel Dunne, CEO, Standard Life International DAC.

"We are delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with the Phoenix Group to include SLIDAC’s policyholders in Europe, and extend to them, the same digital omnichannel experiences that have made us a market leader in the United Kingdom. With TCS’ Digital Platform for Life and Pensions powered by TCS BaNCS, Standard Life International DAC will have a future-ready digital core that enhances its agility and will support its growth aspirations in Europe,” said R Vivekanand, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.70 percent lower at Rs 3,193.90 apiece on the NSE in Monday's morning deals. The stock tumbled 2 percent on a year-to-date basis and is down nearly 4 percent in the last one year.