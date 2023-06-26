CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsTCS bags deal to transform customer experience for European policyholders

TCS bags deal to transform customer experience for European policyholders

TCS bags deal to transform customer experience for European policyholders
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 26, 2023 11:37:29 AM IST (Updated)

Standard Life has partnered with TCS to transform customer experience for European policyholders; TCS will set up customer operations center in Germany and migrate over 400,000 policies to its platform

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Standard Life International DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Phoenix Group, to transform its operating model and enhance the customer experience for its policyholders in Europe, using the TCS Digital Platform for Life and Pensions.

Live TV

Loading...

TCS has had a long-standing partnership with the Phoenix Group in the UK, where its UK subsidiary Diligenta, has digitally transformed the operating model and administers more than 10 million policies for the latter.
The two organisations are keen to replicate this successful model, extending the same enhanced digital experience to policyholders in Germany and Austria, and thereafter in other European markets.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X