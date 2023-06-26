By CNBCTV18.com

Standard Life has partnered with TCS to transform customer experience for European policyholders; TCS will set up customer operations center in Germany and migrate over 400,000 policies to its platform

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Standard Life International DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Phoenix Group, to transform its operating model and enhance the customer experience for its policyholders in Europe, using the TCS Digital Platform for Life and Pensions. Live TV Loading...

TCS has had a long-standing partnership with the Phoenix Group in the UK, where its UK subsidiary Diligenta, has digitally transformed the operating model and administers more than 10 million policies for the latter. The two organisations are keen to replicate this successful model, extending the same enhanced digital experience to policyholders in Germany and Austria, and thereafter in other European markets