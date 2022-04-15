TCS jobs and hiring plan 2022: Last date today; here’s how to apply

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire 2022 batch freshers from several streams including BE, B.Tech, ME, M.Tech, MCA and M.Sc for multiple positions. The last date to register for TCS’ Digital Hiring Program is Friday, April 15. Candidates will be selected based on a test followed by an interview.

TCS said the test and interview dates will be released soon.

Here's how to apply for TCS Digital Hiring Program 2022

Step 1: Log in to TCS NextStep portal.

Step 2: If you are a registered user, then log in and proceed to complete the application form on the portal.

Step 3: Check the status of your application, it should be ‘Application Received’

Step 4: If you are a new user, then click on the ‘Register Now’ button on the TCSNextStep portal.

Step 5: Then choose the category as IT and proceed to fill out the required details.

Step 6: Submit your application form

Step 7: After submission, you would be prompted to the ‘Apply for Drive’ screen.

Step 8: Click on Apply

Step 9: Go to ‘Track Your Application’ menu. It should show ‘Applied for Drive’ as the application status

Eligibility Criteria

Score: Candidates must have a minimum of 70 percent or 7 CGPA (in all topics and in all semesters) within the highest qualification.

Candidates must have a minimum of 60 percent or 6 CGPA in every examination of Class 10, Class 12, Diploma (if relevant), Graduation, and Post-Graduation.

Qualification: Candidates must have completed their respective courses within the stipulated course period (no prolonged training) and they must not have any backlogs. It is mandatory to declare gaps in training/education if any. The overall tutorial gap must not exceed 24 months till the highest qualification. Relevant documents for proof may be checked to verify gaps in training.

Courses: Only those enrolled in full-time programs may be considered (part-time/correspondence programs may not be considered). Candidates who’ve completed secondary and/or senior secondary education from NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) are eligible to apply if the other programs are full-time.

UG and PG Engineering Courses from B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech. / MCA / M.Sc. / MS / Integrated BS-MS / Integrated B.Tech.-M.Tech. / Integrated B.E.-M.E. streams and any specialization offered by an acknowledged and recognized college or university will be considered. Only the candidates from the batch of 2022 can apply.

Work Experience: Candidates with work experience of up to 2 years are eligible to apply.

Age: Candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age.