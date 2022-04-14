TCS chosen by UK's Financial Ombudsman Service to drive digital transformation

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 14 said it has been chosen as a strategic partner by UK's Financial Ombudsman Service to accelerate digital transformation.

TCS will help future-proof the ombudsman's technology capabilities with a new digital portal that would improve the experience for complainants and respondents, the company said in a release. TCS did not divulge the size of the contract.

Announcing its selection as a strategic partner by the Financial Ombudsman Service, TCS in a statement said operating within the UK public services sector, the ombudsman provides free and easy-to-use services that help resolve complaints between consumers, small businesses, and financial services businesses.

"The Ombudsman has partnered with TCS to enhance and future-proof its digital services capabilities, to help achieve its goal of preventing complaints and unfairness, and for better serving and supporting its customers," the release said.

TCS will design and implement a new greenfield digital customer portal to significantly improve' the experience for complainants and respondents. The company will also develop and maintain complaint management and reporting system to enhance the ombudsman's public service offering and organisation performance. Commenting on the development, Nicola Wadham, Chief Information Officer, The Financial Ombudsman Service, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with TCS to help support the transformation of our service."

Also read: Infosys tops up bitter earnings with better guidance

Wadham added: "We share a common desire to create digital channels that make a difference in serving all our customers, both businesses and consumers, by increasing accessibility to our service and improving our response times."

The contract follows a competitive procurement process launched in July 2021, as part of the ombudsman's commitment to continual improvement of its technology and digital services.

Also read: UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end