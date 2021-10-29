TCS announces phase 2 of off-campus drive to hire freshers; check details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT companies, has announced the second phase of its off-campus placement drive for freshers. TCS has decided to conduct phase two after getting an overwhelming response to the first phase in September. The last date to apply is November 15.

The best performing candidates during the drive will have the opportunity to get selected for an ‘advanced offer’ of TCS Digital. The candidates will be judged on their numerical, verbal, reasoning abilities, programming logic and coding.

The starting date of the second phase is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be soon. It will be conducted in batches, where the selected candidates will be offered jobs in TCS.

Interested candidates need to fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Year of passing has to be between 2020 and 2021, with minimum aggregate marks of 60 percent (or 6 CGPA in each of Class 10, 12, Diploma). Graduation and post-graduation should be completed in the stipulated period and the candidate should not have any backlog. Gaps and breaks in education have to be declared. Candidates should have completed only full-time courses or Secondary and/or Senior Secondary course from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Candidates with prior experience need to furnish an experience letter at the time of selection. Students of B.E./B.Tech/M.E./M.Tech/MCA/M.Sc from any specialisation at a recognised university/college are eligible. The candidates must be 18-28 old.

Candidates who have registered for the drive will receive their test details on their registered email IDs from TSC iON.

