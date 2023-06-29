By Meghna Sen

In the last five years, TCS has paid out Rs 1.75 lakh crore in regular dividends, special dividends and buybacks, including taxes. This amounts to an average payout ratio of 98.2 percent, the new TCS chief Krithi Krithivasan said while addressing the company's shareholders.

More than 91 percent of the cash generated by Tata Group IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been returned to its shareholders, said the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Krithi Krithivasan on Thursday, June 29, while speaking at the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Live TV Loading...

In the last five years, TCS has paid out Rs 1.75 lakh crore in regular dividends, special dividends, and buybacks, including taxes. This amounts to an average payout ratio of 98.2 percent, the new TCS chief said. With the three interim dividends, the special dividend, and the final dividend, the company's total dividend for the full year was Rs 115 per share, which translates into a total payout of Rs 42,079 crore, representing 108.2 percent of the free cash flow during the year, Krithivasan noted in an address to the company's shareholders.