Taxmen search Kalpataru Group’s premises in Mumbai, Gujarat among other places

1 Min Read
By Santia Gora  Aug 4, 2023 1:23:46 PM IST (Published)

The Income Tax department searched premises linked to real estate development company Kalpataru Group in multiple cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra on August 4

The Income Tax department searched premises linked to real estate development company Kalpataru Group in multiple cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra on August 4.

The searches were being conducted in Mumbai, Pune, Karjat and Gujarat.
Following the development, Kalpataru Projects International’s shares were trading more than five percent lower at Rs 593.85 on BSE at 1:18 pm.
This is a breaking news development. More details are awaited.
Income Tax Department

X