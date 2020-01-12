Business
Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt
Updated : January 12, 2020 12:03 PM IST
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum.
Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B V (TSNHBV), a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd, has raised the long-term fund.
