Tata Steel has announced the family of any employee who passes away due to COVID-19 would continue to receive the monthly salary till the retirement age of the deceased. The monthly pay to the family would be the same as the last salary that the employee drew before his death.

“Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honorable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities," the firm said in a statement.

On May 23, Tata Steel tweeted stating it has taken ‘the path of #agilityWithCare’ by extending social security schemes to the family members of its employees affected by the coronavirus disease. “While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times,” the company posted on the microblogging site.

#TataSteel has taken the path of #AgilityWithCare by extending social security schemes to the family members of the employees affected by #COVID19. While we do our bit, we urge everyone to help others around them in any capacity possible to get through these tough times. pic.twitter.com/AK3TDHyf0H — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) May 23, 2021

Apart from the salary, the family would also be able to avail medical benefits and housing facilities. The steel major would also bear the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India.