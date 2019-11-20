#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

Updated : November 20, 2019 07:33 AM IST

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steel's plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.
Indian-owned Tata announced the cuts late on Monday as part of wider efforts to boost profitability in Europe, saying around half of the losses would be in the Netherlands and around two-thirds would be office-based roles.
In addition to its Dutch plant, Tata has a plant in Wales and downstream operations, including finished products, across Europe.
