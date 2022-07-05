Tata Steel on July 5 said its India sales volume fell by 2.2 percent to 4.06 million tonnes in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to moderation in exports following the imposition of a 15 percent export duty.

In the corresponding period last year, the steel major's sales stood at 4.15 MT, the company informed the stock exchanges.

In India, Tata Steel produced 4.92 MT of steel in the April 2022 quarter, a rise of 6 percent over 4.63 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.43 MT of steel as against 2.67 MT a year ago, while sales in Europe fell to 2.16 MT from 2.35 MT earlier.

Production at Tata Steel Thailand during the said period fell to 0.31 MT, compared with 0.35 MT a year ago. Its sales stood at 0.31 MT compared with 0.35 MT in the year-ago period.

The deliveries under the automotive and special products segment increased by 22 percent YoY on a broad-based recovery across all sub-segments. For the industrial products and projects segment, deliveries increased by 8 percent YoY, primarily driven by an increase in sales of value-added products to key segments like engineering, etc.

During the quarter, revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for individual home builders, grew by 77 percent YoY to Rs 457 crore. For branded products and retail segments, deliveries were broadly similar. Tata Tiscon registered its best-ever first-quarter sales enabled by expanded physical and virtual reach.

Shares of Tata Steel ended at Rs 860.30, up by Rs 5.75, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.