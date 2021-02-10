Business Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney to step down; Sushant Dash to take over Updated : February 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021. Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012, through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd and currently operates 216 stores in India across 17 cities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply