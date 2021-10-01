Tata Sons likely wins bid for Air India, say sources

Tata Sons has emerged victorious bidding for the national carrier Air India as an Amit Shah-led panel approved the bid, sources said. However, an official comment is awaited.

The government aims to completely hand over Air India to new owners by December 2021, sources said.

Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM), the panel formed for the divestment of Air India, under the leadership of Home Minister, Amit Shah is expected to meet soon to approve the winning bid for Air India, sources said.

The government had begun an evaluation of the financial bids on Thursday, PTI had reported. The panel had received bids from Tata Group and SpiceJet founder, though the former was a leading contender.

Tatas were also the potential bidders for the airline when the government had tried to sell a stake in the carrier in 2001 and 2007.

The Tata Group had founded Air India as Tata Airlines in October 1932, but it was nationalised in 1953. Meanwhile, Tatas partnered with Singapore Airlines to operate a premier full-service carrier, Vistara.

