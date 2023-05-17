Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran honoured with highest civilian award of France

Chandrasekaran was honoured for his substantial role in developing and fostering commercial links between France and India.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was honoured with the prestigious "Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour) by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna on Wednesday.

Chandrasekaran was honoured for his substantial role in developing and fostering commercial links between France and India. The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), in collaboration with Business France, hosted the 5th edition of the Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) and Grand Prix VIE, which witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including H.E. Mr Édouard Philippe, former Prime Minister of France and Mayor of Le Havre.

Our Chairman N Chandrasekaran receives the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur from French Minister for Europe & Foreign Affairs @MinColonna. He was conferred the highest civilian award of France for his contributions to strengthening the trade relationship between India & France. pic.twitter.com/Rk4vJcjQHq — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) May 17, 2023

The award ceremony, held at the Residence of France, brought together more than 150 CEOs and business leaders representing prominent Indo-French companies across diverse sectors such as aerospace and defence, mobility, energy, consumer goods, agro-industry, and luxury.