In a top corporate development in the works, sources tell CNBC-TV18 that former CEO of Citi India Pramit Jhaveri and Tata Group’s Noel Tata are top contenders for the positions on Tata Sons board as certain positions get vacated. Tata Group is likely to make the final decisions in a few weeks, sources share.

Top Contenders Noel Tata Pramit Jhaveri

Tata Sons’ board member Farida Khambata’s terms will end soon. Sources suggest that Farida Khambata could be considered on the boards of both Tata Steel and TCS after her tenure at Tata Sons board comes to an end.

Tata Sons Board Name Designation N Chandrasekaran Chairman Farida Khambata Independent Director Venu Srinivasan Director Ajay Piramal Non-executive Director Ralf Speth Additional Director Bhaskar Bhat Director Harish Manwani Independent Director Saurabh Agarwal Director

Pramit Jhaveri had joined Tata Trusts as a trustee in Feb 2020. Sources suggest that the Trust is considering him to be their nominee on the board of Tata Sons as a few positions get vacated by retiring members in the next few months. Pramit Jhaveri is recently appointed as a senior advisor to Wall Street boutique investment bank PJT Partners.

Noel Tata has been appointed a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019 and could be a likely contender to be inducted as a Director on the board of Tata Sons, sources share.