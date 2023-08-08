Tata Power signs agreement with Maharashtra govt for development of 2800 MW hydro storage projects

The hydro storage projects will help to achieve Maharashtra’s $1 trillion economy goal by 2028, and pegs to generate employment for more than 6,000 people.
Tata Power Ltd has entered into an agreement with the Government of Maharashtra for developing pumped hydro storage projects having a total capacity of 2800 MW.
The power company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Government proposing a total investment worth approximately Rs 13,000 crore, Tata Power said in a filing to stock exchanges.
The pumped hydro storage projects are targeted to aid not just Maharashtra but also the country’s clean energy landscape. It will help to achieve the state’s $1 trillion economy goal by 2028, and pegs to generate employment for more than 6,000 people in Maharashtra.
Of the aforementioned 2800 MW total storage projects, 1800 MW pumped hydro storage projects will be located in Shirawata of the Pune district, while another 1,000 MW PSP will be located at Bhivpuri in the Raigad district.
These projects are among the largest PSPs of Tata Power and aim at providing a seamless integration with renewable energy sources. Not just that, the projects will help the existing solar and wind facilities for providing power supply all day.
“The signing of this MoU is a major step forward in Tata Power’s journey towards a clean and green energy future. Pumped Hydro Storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and these projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure reliable, 24/7 consistent power supply,” said the CEO and MD of Tata Power, Praveer Sinha, in a press release on August 8.
Tata Power’s shares closed 0.54 percent higher at Rs 233.9 per piece on the BSE on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read