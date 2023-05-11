Tata Power CEO emphasises company's commitment to sustainable energy

Tata Power has a long history of upholding its ethos of producing sustainable energy. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh, Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of the company, stated that this ethos was established more than a century ago, and it remains just as relevant today.

On the sidelines of India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), Sinha said, “Tata Power believes in ethos of this company — we will produce clean power, we will produce green power, we will produce cheap and abundant power; and I think that is so true today also. We are very excited about the opportunities.”

With the global focus on the energy transition, Tata Power is in a unique position to play a crucial role in this transformation. Sinha expressed his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead for Tata Power in this area, emphasizing the company's commitment to producing clean, green, cheap, and abundant power.

