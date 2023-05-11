English
Tata Power CEO emphasises company's commitment to sustainable energy

By Ritu Singh   May 11, 2023 6:23 PM IST (Updated)
With the global focus on the energy transition, Tata Power is in a unique position to play a crucial role in this transformation. Sinha expressed his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead for Tata Power in this area, emphasising the company's commitment to producing clean, green, cheap, and abundant power.

business | May 11, 2023 5:49 PM IST
Tata Power has a long history of upholding its ethos of producing sustainable energy. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh, Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of the company, stated that this ethos was established more than a century ago, and it remains just as relevant today.

On the sidelines of India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), Sinha said, “Tata Power believes in ethos of this company — we will produce clean power, we will produce green power, we will produce cheap and abundant power; and I think that is so true today also. We are very excited about the opportunities.”
With the global focus on the energy transition, Tata Power is in a unique position to play a crucial role in this transformation. Sinha expressed his excitement about the opportunities that lie ahead for Tata Power in this area, emphasizing the company's commitment to producing clean, green, cheap, and abundant power.
India's most prestigious business awards, the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), are back for their 18th edition.
IBLA recognises the most outstanding leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. The event is set to bring together the best of the best, all under one roof, to honor those who have excelled in their respective fields.
Watch accompanying video for more
Click here for the complete coverage of India Business Leader Awards 2023
First Published: May 11, 2023 5:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
X