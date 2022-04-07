Tata Neu super app launched: What does it offer?

The Tata Group has launched a new super app Tata Neu, which will offer a bouquet of services like flight bookings, hotel bookings, car buying, groceries, food delivery, investments and more. The super app will act as an umbrella that will bring all digital services provided by the group under its fold.

The Tata Neu app went live with the IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at 7.30 pm on April 7.

With the Neu, the Tatas will take on rivals Amazon and Jio in the rapidly-growing consumer digital economy space.

The Tatas have also introduced a UPI payments service called Tata Pay on the app.

“Find everything from groceries, to gadgets, to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills, and more, using Tata Pay,” the company said in the Google Play Store listing.

What does it offer?

The Tata Neu app is a gateway to all services provided by the company. It also provides offers on various brands such as BigBasket, Air India, AirAsia India, Tata CliQ, Starbucks, Croma, IHCL, Westside, 1mg and more.

Users will be rewarded for their purchases with Neu Coins, which can be redeemed the next time they shop. The value of a Neu coin is Re 1 and can be used within one year.

Apart from making instant payments of utility bills, users can also transfer money to the bank account of a friend, family member, or other contacts using the Tata Pay UPI.

Customers can also avail personal loans, short-term credit and insurance using the Neu app.

How to get the app?