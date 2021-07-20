Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis. A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

    Tata Motors to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs
    Tata Motors on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis. A meeting of the duly authorised committee has approved for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) E30-B Series of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
    The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share details as to how it plans to use the capital. Tata Motors is a USD 35 billion organisation. It is a leading manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
    Part of the USD 113 billion Tata group, the auto major has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 103 subsidiaries, ten associate companies, three joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2020.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Tie-up with Tata Power will promote EV charging infra, says HPCL

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank981.30 -34.55 -3.40
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    IndusInd Bank981.30 -34.55 -3.40
    Tata Steel1,232.70 -33.60 -2.65
    Bharti Airtel525.85 -12.45 -2.31
    NTPC118.45 -2.90 -2.39
    HCL Tech977.30 -22.90 -2.29

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.9770-0.3320-0.38
    Pound-Rupee101.8300-0.5060-0.49
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6818-0.0019-0.29
    View More