Tata Motors hikes prices of all its passenger vehicles from February 1

Jan 27, 2023

While the company hasn’t disclosed any specific details about the hike in prices of its passenger vehicles, the average increase is likely to be around 1.2 percent depending on the variant and model.

On Friday, Indian automaker Tata Motors announced raising prices across all its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles.

In a statement, the company said that it “has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike.”
While the company hasn’t disclosed any specific details about the hike in prices of its passenger vehicles, the average increase is likely to be around 1.2 percent depending on the variant and model.
According to the statement, the new price hike will come into effect from February 1, 2023.
