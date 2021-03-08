  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland among cos eyeing 26% stake in BEML

Updated : March 08, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are among the six companies that have their eyes set on a 26 percent stake in the state-run BEML.
Tata, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are eyeing stakes in BEML to give a fillip to their defence ventures.
Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland among cos eyeing 26% stake in BEML
Published : March 08, 2021 12:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

India vs. England: Visitors lose, India scent series win by 3-1

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

DHFL auditor Grant Thornton finds another fraud of Rs 1,424 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement