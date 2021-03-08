Tata, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland among cos eyeing 26% stake in BEML Updated : March 08, 2021 12:04 PM IST Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are among the six companies that have their eyes set on a 26 percent stake in the state-run BEML. Tata, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are eyeing stakes in BEML to give a fillip to their defence ventures. Published : March 08, 2021 12:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply