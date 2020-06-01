Tata Group in talks with UK govt for financial support, but unwilling to give equity in JLR, Tata Steel
Updated : June 01, 2020 07:18 PM IST
People aware of the development indicate that Tata Group has sought 1 billion pounds for Jaguar Land Rover and 500 million pounds for Tata Steel.
Currently, the UK government has set a cap of 50 million pounds on loans given to large companies that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic under its CLBILS (Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme).
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Tata steel and Jaguar Land Rover, the Tata Group companies with considerable exposure in the United Kingdom.