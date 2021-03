Tata Digital is looking at acquiring up to 64.3 percent stake in online grocery startup BigBasket's B2B entity Supermarket Grocery Supplies. Tata Digital has filed an application with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire the majority stake in BigBasket.

The proposed transaction entails BigBasket's B2B arm acquiring sole control of B2C arm - Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited.

Bengaluru-based BigBasket competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon's "Fresh" service as more consumers stay indoors and choose to shop online during the COVID-19 pandemic.