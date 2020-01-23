Tata Communications makes no provision for Rs 6,633 crore AGR dues as matter sub-judice
Updated : January 23, 2020 08:48 AM IST
The DoT is learnt to have given no relaxation to the companies on the payment of AGR dues.
Tata Communications auditor said the company is of the view that it will be able to defend its position and has obtained a legal opinion in this regard.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more