Business
Tata Chemicals lays out roadmap for its transition into pure chemicals company
Updated : July 08, 2019 06:40 PM IST
Tata Chemicals' focus will primarily be on its two businesses of basic chemistry and specialty products.
In a bid to take advantage of the government's push to encourage use of electric vehicles, Tata Chemicals will be moving into the Lithuim-ion battery business.
