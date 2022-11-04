Cross
    business News

    Tata Advanced Systems, GE Aerospace extend $1 billion contract for aircraft engine components
    By Sangam Singh

    Tata-TCoE was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India after the contract was first signed a year earlier. CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines

    GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have extended their long-term contract worth USD 1 billion for the production and supply of commercial aircraft's engine components. The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (Tata-TCoE).

    "The multi-year long-term contract is valued over USD 1 billion and showcases the growing relationship between GE and TASL in the aerospace industry," the release said.
    Tata-TCoE was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India after the contract was first signed a year earlier. CFM International is an equal joint venture between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines
    "The LEAP engine continues to deliver improved fuel efficiency and asset utilisation for today's newest commercial narrow-body aircraft, logging more than 23 million engine flight hours since entering service in 2016," the release said.
    Mike Kauffman, Vice-President and General Manager of Purchasing at GE Aerospace, said, "The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world."
    "As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE's engineering team," Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TASL said.
    Also Read:Airbus-Tata joint venture to make C-295 aircraft in Gujarat's Vadodara
    -With inputs from PTI
     
    First Published:  IST
    Next Article

    All you need to know about Dragonfly, the hydrogen-electric aircraft from France

