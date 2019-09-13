Business
Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet
Updated : September 13, 2019 11:25 AM IST
The story of Kamalathal spread like wildfire on social media after Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video showing her preparing idlis in her humble cottage.
The government came forward to issue her an LPG connection, with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan playing a pro-active role.
