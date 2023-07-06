Tamil Nadu targeting manufacturing deals with half of the world's top electronics majors, says industries minister

"I am told we've reached about 20 percent of component manufacturers," said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's minister for industries and investment promotion, "We want to push that to at least 50 percent in the near future."

Tamil Nadu has set its sights on becoming a production base for at least half the total number of manufacturers in the electronics supply chain, said the state's industries minister in a chat with CNBC-TV18.

"I am told we've reached about 20 percent of component manufacturers," said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's minister for industries and investment promotion, "We want to push that to at least 50 percent in the near future." He added that cracking the entire supply chain of top electronics majors and increasing the number of manufacturers entering the state's supply chain were his priorities.

Rajaa's comments came only days after Tamil Nadu edged ahead of other states in terms of electronics exports. The state exported electronic goods worth $5.37 billion in FY23, according to data from the National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT), which was nearly three times its export number of $1.86 billion in FY22.