Tamil Nadu mandates special license for alcohol service at household parties, banquets

Tamil Nadu mandates special license for alcohol service at household parties, banquets

By Jude Sannith   Apr 24, 2023 3:20 PM IST (Updated)
The Prohibition and Excise Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor License and Permit rules, making it mandatory for special licenses to be obtained for serving alcohol at house parties, household celebrations, banquets, conferences, marriage halls, and sports complexes.

business | Apr 24, 2023 2:54 PM IST
In a move to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has tightened its regulations on liquor service. Special licenses are now mandatory for alcohol service at household celebrations, banquets and parties.

The Prohibition and Excise Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor License and Permit rules, making it mandatory for special licenses to be obtained for serving alcohol at house parties, household celebrations, banquets, conferences, marriage halls, and sports complexes.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu assembly passes bill allowing 12-hour work in factories
According to the new regulations, all commercial establishments serving alcohol will be required to pay an annual registration fee of Rs 1 lakh.
Additionally, a per-day fee of Rs 11,000 (for corporations) and Rs 7,500 (for municipalities) will be levied on the day of service, applicable to both commercial and non-commercial establishments.
The government has also mandated that all alcohol purchases must be made from state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlets.
ALSO READ | Delhi extends old excise policy for 6 months — Check dry-day list
Hotels in Chennai, which have in-house banquet spaces, will largely remain unaffected as they can use their existing license. However, non-commercial properties such as homes and small event spaces will be most impacted by the new regulations, as they will be required to pay the per-day fee for alcohol service.
The new regulations come at a time when many states across India are tightening their liquor laws, with the aim of reducing alcohol-related harm and generating revenue for the government.
First Published: Apr 24, 2023 2:54 PM IST
X