Take a look at the ‘Journey Beyond Unicorn’ with Nikhil Kamath

The ‘Journey Beyond Unicorn’ session with Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, epitomized the depth of knowledge and experience available to Leap To Unicorn bootcamp participants.

The bootcamp sessions, as part of the Leap To Unicorn initiative by IDFC FIRST Bank, in association with Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18, have been enlightening and transformative for hundreds of startup founders, who have had the privilege to learn from visionary founders, veteran investors and thought leaders. Among the eminent guest speakers roped in for the bootcamp sessions was Nikhil Kamath, who is held in high regard by India’s startup community for co-founding and piloting the growth of Zerodha, an online broking firm that has become one of India’s most profitable unicorns since its inception in 2010.

He participated in a session called ‘Journey Beyond Unicorn’, with Chandra R Srikanth, Editor – Technology, Startups & New Economy, Moneycontrol, during which he held forth on his own startup journey and the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem.

True to its name, the session combined abstract wisdom with practical insights, to reveal a set of principles that can help entrepreneurs crystallise their core purpose and retain a larger perspective on life. Nikhil Kamath demonstrates it in his own professional approach, focussing on his core competency without ascribing grand visions to his success.