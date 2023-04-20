Symphony Ltd launches air cooler range powered by BLDC technology

They consume up to 60 percent less power compared to other coolers which result in energy savings up to Rs 2,000 per year.

Symphony Ltd, the global leader in evaporative air coolers, has launched the world’s first range of highly energy efficient air coolers powered by BLDC Technology. They consume up to 60 percent less power compared to other coolers which result in energy savings up to Rs 2,000 per year.

The company has launched 3 models in the BLDC range of 80 litre, 55 litre and 30 litre water tank capacity. Apart from being highly energy efficient, they are also packed with additional features such as 7- speed options, up to 8 hours of night sleep mode, touchscreen control panel, empty water tank alarm etc. Symphony coolers are engineered to reduce carbon footprint equivalent to planting 18 trees per year* per cooler and consume only 10 percent energy vs air conditioners.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony Ltd, said, “Thinking of Tomorrow’, We are certain that with this new air-cooling range, Symphony will revolutionise the future of air cooling while bolstering its position as the global leader of sustainable cooling solutions to consumers”.

Symphony’s BLDC product range is manufactured in India and the company has developed the complete ecosystem for supplies within the country.

Brushless DC electric motors (BLDC) contain permanent magnets which result in less heat loss, thereby making the motor energy efficient and reduces power consumption.

Nilesh Gupta, CMD, Vijay Sales, said, “Symphony has emerged as a global leader in air coolers through the launch of many innovative and industry first products and BLDC range will be another breakthrough innovation from the brand. We are proudly associated with Symphony brand for over 15 years”.

Established in 1988, Symphony Ltd is one of the leading Indian multi-national air-cooling company with presence in over 60 countries. The company has a wide product range meeting cooling requirements for household, commercial and industrial spaces.