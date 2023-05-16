Swiggy suffers another markdown, Baron Capital cuts valuation to $6.4 billion from $10.7 billion

The US-based investor has cut the value of its stake in Swiggy by 40 percent to about $45 million as against the investment value of $76 million, as per the investment firm's quarterly report for Q1 2023.

Valuation markdowns for Zomato-rival Swiggy continue, with Baron Capital becoming the latest investor to slash the value of its holding in the food and grocery delivery company.

Baron Capital entered the cap table as a new investor in Swiggy's previous fundraise of $700 million in Series K at a valuation of $10.7 billion in January 2022. Now, the markdown implies a drop in Swiggy's overall valuation to $6.4 billion.