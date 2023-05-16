Breaking News
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
Swiggy suffers another markdown, Baron Capital cuts valuation to $6.4 billion from $10.7 billion
By Akhil V  May 16, 2023 4:29:43 PM IST (Published)

Valuation markdowns for Zomato-rival Swiggy continue, with Baron Capital becoming the latest investor to slash the value of its holding in the food and grocery delivery company.

The US-based investor has cut the value of its stake in Swiggy by 40 percent to about $45 million as against the investment value of $76 million, as per the investment firm's quarterly report for Q1 2023.
Baron Capital entered the cap table as a new investor in Swiggy's previous fundraise of $700 million in Series K at a valuation of $10.7 billion in January 2022. Now, the markdown implies a drop in Swiggy's overall valuation to $6.4 billion.
