Swiggy partners with Reliance BP Mobility to build EV ecosystem

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.

It has also partnered with Hero Lectro to enable end-to-end delivery of its orders through cargo e-cycles. It is currently live in Hyderabad with expansions planned in the coming months for other cities.

“Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners travelling an average of 80- 100 km daily. This transition to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more,” its CEO, Sriharsha Majety.

Currently, trials are underway in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore enabling Swiggy’s delivery partners to save up to 40 percent of the vehicle running costs.

These two agreements are in line with Swiggy’s electric vehicle commitments to cover 8 lakh kilometres per day through electric vehicles by 2025.

In this new partnership, RBML will install battery swapping stations every few kilometres for the delivery partners to swap a recharged battery in less than five minutes.

A single pre-charged battery allows one to travel almost 65-80 kilometres. Swiggy will train their delivery partners on the use the EVs, swapping stations, understand the apps that monitor battery performance.

The Hero Lectro Cargo e-bikes are specifically designed for last-mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70-75 km per charge.

This makes them ideal for short-distance deliveries and they don’t require any swapping or recharge of batteries. The e-bikes can be charged on regular plug points or even continue on pedal power.