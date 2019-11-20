Swiggy invests Rs 175 cr to set up 1,000 cloud kitchen in India
Updated : November 20, 2019 03:35 PM IST
The Swiggy Access initiative enables restaurant partners to expand to more locations both within their city and across new cities through cloud kitchens.
Swiggy said it has invested in over a million square feet of real estate space across 14 cities to help large, medium and small restaurant partners expand to more locations.
