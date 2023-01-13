Sweden discovers largest rare earth elements deposit in Europe

The company said that it would take time to assess what the deposits contained and it would take at least 10 to 15 years before the raw materials can be delivered to the market.

Swedish government-owned mining corporation LKAB has discovered the largest deposit of rare earth elements in Europe. The deposits were found in the company’s existing iron ore mines. The deposits, Per Geijer, are located in Sweden’s northern Lappland province near the Arctic Circle. Per Geijer is estimated to contain more than 1 million tonne of rare earth oxides.

Rare earth elements like cerium, yttrium, lanthanum and neodymium are used in everything from smartphones to semiconductor chips to many other high-tech goods. These elements are crucial for building items like electric vehicles, wind turbines, portable electronics, microphones and speakers. They are also required for a transition to green energy. These elements can be commonly found in many ores and deposits, but their extraction is significantly harder.

China is by far the biggest producer of these elements. It has over a 50 percent market share in production in 2021 and an 80 percent market share in processing. Reliance on Chinese imports has been seen as a potential weakness in supply chains, especially in the context of rising geopolitical tensions. The chance to be self-sufficient in rare earth element production would be a strategic and economic advantage for Europe.

President and CEO of Swedish mining company LKAB Jan Mostrom and Sweden's Energy Minister Ebba Busch attend a news conference at LKAB in Kiruna, Sweden January 12, 2023. LKAB announced that Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals is located in the Kiruna area. (Image: TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via Reuters

However, the company cautioned that it would be several years before it would be able to assess what the deposits contained. “We have ongoing exploration activities in this deposit, which means for us it’s open, it’s not closed — we don’t actually know how big it is,” said CEO Jan Moström.

He added that it would take at least 10 to 15 years before the raw materials can be delivered to the market. Approval for new mining permits is a long process in Sweden and the EU, and the LKAB has been pushing for speedy approvals.