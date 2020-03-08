Swatch Group CEO sees 'massive' temporary hit in China from coronavirus
Updated : March 08, 2020 03:31 PM IST
"Given our very strong market position in China, of course we are massively hit by the temporary closing of hundreds of stores," chief executive Nick Hayek told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.
Hayek dismissed suggestions that the Swiss watch industry was at risk from lower-cost foreign rivals or digital smartwatches like Apple Inc's Apple Watch.
Asked about attacks on the mid-priced segment by Apple Watch, Hayek said Swatch had cut its distribution network by around 30 percent since 2015 because many department stores and shops were hit by online competition.