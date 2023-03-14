SVB collapse: Shareholders sue Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO and CFO for fraud

Silicon Valley Bank’s parent SVB Financial Group and two top executives have been sued by shareholders for allegedly concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week
Silicon Valley Bank’s parent SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) and two top executives were sued on March 13 by shareholders who accused them of concealing how rising interest rates would leave its Silicon Valley Bank unit, which failed last week, "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.
The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California.
According to a Reuters report, it appeared to be the first of many likely lawsuits over the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, which US regulators seized on March 10 following a surge of deposit withdrawals.
