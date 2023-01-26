Suzuki Motor to invest $35 billion in EVs globally, to launch 6 new EVs in India by 2030

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC), on Thursday, announced to invest $34.8 billion through FY30 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to this, the automaker also revealed that it plans to launch six EVs in India by FY30 as part of its growth strategy.

SMC, which is known for making compact 'kei' cars, stated that it would invest 2 trillion yen in electrification and autonomous driving technologies while allocating 2.5 trillion yen to build a battery EV plant and for renewable energy facilities. Moreover, the automobile manufacturer also plans to invest 500 billion yen in batteries.

Suzuki said it would introduce its first battery EVs in Japan in FY23 and Europe and India in FY24. Suzuki plans to introduce battery EVs and its first battery electric motorcycles globally, the following year. Toshihiro Suzuki, president of SMC, also said that he wanted to sell vehicles for around 1 million yen.

The company with this growth strategy aims to leverage its cooperation with car giant Toyota Motor to capture a bigger share of India's budding EV market. SMC plans to learn from Toyota how to use EV tech to make small electric cars. Suzuki also stated that the company is not abandoning hybrid and internal combustion vehicle line-ups.

In India, the company said battery EVs will account for 15 per cent of its total product portfolio by FY30 and its internal combustion engine vehicles will grow to 60 per cent and hybrid electric vehicles at 25 per cent. Currently, SMC’s Indian arm Maruti Suzuki is the largest passenger vehicle maker by sales in the country.

SMC also highlighted the biogas business in India as one of the key focus areas and said, "This biogas can be used for Suzuki's CNG models that account for approximately 70 per cent of the CNG car market in India," adding Suzuki has signed an MoU with the Indian government agency National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy to conduct verification of biogas.

The Japanese automaker also stated that it has invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass, which makes power generation from biogas derived from cow dung in Japan, and is beginning its study. "We believe that the biogas business in India not only contributes to carbon neutrality but also promotes economic growth and contributes to the society of India," it added.

SMC also plans to expand its business to other farming areas in regions like Africa, ASEAN and Japan in the future. "Suzuki, the market leader of India's automobile market, contributing to carbon neutrality and economic growth of emerging countries, is consistent with the intent of the Paris Agreement, which requires harmony between developed countries and emerging countries for reduction of CO2 emission," it said.

SMC, while revealing its research and development plans for the future, said that its headquarters, Yokohama Lab, Suzuki R&D Center India and Maruti Suzuki will cooperate for efficient development by sharing the development in each field of future technologies, advanced technologies and mass production technologies. In addition to this, the company is also “exploring new connections and innovations for Suzuki to thoroughly take root in India.”

The Japanese automaker is looking to double the FY21 net sales result of 3.5 trillion Yen to 7 trillion Yen in FY30. Suzuki also aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan and Europe by 2050 and in India by 2070.