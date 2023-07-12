Suta expands footprint with offline stores across India

Suta said it aims to continue expanding its physical footprint with additional stores in different parts of India. This will assist the brand in making their products more visible and help them to tap into newer audiences.

Suta, an artisanal apparel and lifestyle brand, is poised to expand its retail footprint with offline stores across India. Their first store was launched in Santacruz East in Mumbai. Subsequently, the brand set up its flagship store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, as well as stores in Kolkata, Thane and Hyderabad.

Suta said it aims to continue expanding its physical footprint with additional stores in different parts of India. This will assist the brand in making their products more visible and help them to tap into newer audiences. The company is expecting a 50-60 percent Y-o-Y increase in revenue, with their physical stores contributing a significant portion (20-25 percent).

Launched in 2016, Suta currently comprises more than 170 employees and works with 17,000 artisans. The brand's target audience is between 25 and 40 years of age, and has a disposable income.