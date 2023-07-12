CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsSuta expands footprint with offline stores across India

Suta expands footprint with offline stores across India

Suta expands footprint with offline stores across India
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 6:54:04 PM IST (Updated)

Suta said it aims to continue expanding its physical footprint with additional stores in different parts of India. This will assist the brand in making their products more visible and help them to tap into newer audiences.

Suta, an artisanal apparel and lifestyle brand, is poised to expand its retail footprint with offline stores across India. Their first store was launched in Santacruz East in Mumbai. Subsequently, the brand set up its flagship store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, as well as stores in Kolkata, Thane and Hyderabad.

Share Market Live


Suta said it aims to continue expanding its physical footprint with additional stores in different parts of India. This will assist the brand in making their products more visible and help them to tap into newer audiences. The company is expecting a 50-60 percent Y-o-Y increase in revenue, with their physical stores contributing a significant portion (20-25 percent).
Launched in 2016, Suta currently comprises more than 170 employees and works with 17,000 artisans. The brand's target audience is between 25 and 40 years of age, and has a disposable income.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X