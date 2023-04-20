Sustainable Biosolutions registers revenue of over Rs 3 crore in FY23

SUSBIO's portfolio comprises sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, biodigesters, bio-toilets, and rabid composters. The company's assets are valued at Rs 1 crore, with an operating income of Rs 85 lakh and a net income surpassing Rs 45 lakh.
Sustainable Biosolutions Pvt Ltd (SUSBIO), a sewage treatment and wastewater recycling company, has recently announced revenue of over Rs 3 crore in the financial year 2023. SUSBIO's portfolio comprises sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, biodigesters, bio-toilets, and rabid composters. The company's assets are valued at Rs 1 crore, with an operating income of Rs 85 lakh and a net income surpassing Rs 45 lakh.
The projected turnover for the current financial year is Rs 10 crore. SUSBIO operates as a private limited company and is headquartered in the vibrant Zuarinagar, South Goa, where it caters to its customers with unrivaled sewage treatment and wastewater recycling services.
The start-up was founded in 2013 by two BITS Pilani postgraduates, Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra Suryavanshi. SUSBIO's mission is to revolutionise the sewage treatment industry and create awareness of sustainable waste management practices in India.
The company said it has completed over 76 projects, treating 1,642 lakh liters of wastewater with a reusability rate of 95-98 percent.
Akshat Tyagi, co-founder at SUSBIO said, “Our long-term vision is to inspire people to not only achieve PCB norms but also recycle and reuse wastewater for the sake of the environment and future generations. The company's focus on R&D has led to customizing its technologies to meet specific project requirements in the field of wastewater management and recycling. Our advanced sewage treatment plants, like SUSBIO-SBR and Prefab Johkasou STP, have received positive feedback from major clients such as BITS Pilani, Indian Railways, Indian Navy, Radisson Blu, and Pernod Ricard.”
The Indian wastewater management and recycling industry has long been a major concern due to a lack of proper infrastructure and technology, leading to the contamination of water sources.
First Published: Apr 20, 2023 5:09 PM IST
