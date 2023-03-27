Sustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do: Karma Lakelands' Ashwani Khurana

Sustainability refers to the ability to meet one’s needs without compromising that of future generations. In tourism, it means that the complete tourism experience is met, while keeping the concern for economic, social and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought focus not just on safe tourism but also on sustainable one. Sustainability refers to the ability to meet one’s needs without compromising that of future generations. In tourism, it means that the complete tourism experience is met, while keeping the concern for economic, social and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences.

Spreading in the area of 235 acres, the Karma Lakelands is an out-and-out eco-sustainable resort which resonates this concept of sustainable tourism. This place is a home to thousands of lush trees and exotic flowers with profuse forests within its contours.

"Sustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do at Karma Lakelands. We are conscious of our consumption habits and practice various initiatives such as planting trees, rewilding, bee farming, bio composting of plant & animal waste, organic farming, to name a few,” said Ashwani Khurana, Founder and CEO at Karma Lakelands.

At the resort, they have four different kinds of forests – Bamboo forest, Ficus forest, Sacred forest and rewilding forest. Single use plastic is banned there and they recycle all the waste.

Explaining the initiatives, Khurana said, “The residents and guests enjoy the sounds of the birds, abundant views, a responsible and sustainable living in this destination. Our aim is to build a way of life that is an example for meaningful and sustainable existence."

The resort, as per Khurana, consciously and strictly follows zero-waste policy and even a single remnant of plastic is poured back to the eco-brick to increase its density.

“The Karma Lakelands religiously practices water harvesting and conversation and even sources the water from neighbouring communities to quench the thirst of the evergreen forests and biodiversity. Throughout the years, the resort has maintained a robust waste management system where the dry waste is recycled while the wet waste feeds the farm animals. We also locally produces our own organic vegetables, fruits, herbs and guests that is used to prepare the food for its visitors,” Khuarana explained.

The Karma Lakelands encourages agricultural practices like vermicomposting and bio compositing to improve the soil fertility. It also practices bee-farming to improve the quality of crops and produce high-quality pure and organic honey.