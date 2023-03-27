English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsSustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do: Karma Lakelands' Ashwani Khurana

Sustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do: Karma Lakelands' Ashwani Khurana

Sustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do: Karma Lakelands' Ashwani Khurana
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 30, 2023 11:29:29 PM IST (Updated)

Sustainability refers to the ability to meet one’s needs without compromising that of future generations. In tourism, it means that the complete tourism experience is met, while keeping the concern for economic, social and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought focus not just on safe tourism but also on sustainable one. Sustainability refers to the ability to meet one’s needs without compromising that of future generations. In tourism, it means that the complete tourism experience is met, while keeping the concern for economic, social and environmental issues as well as attention to improving tourists' experiences.

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

India’s foreign trade policy aims to make rupee stronger — here’s how it may work

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry

Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy

Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Spreading in the area of 235 acres, the Karma Lakelands is an out-and-out eco-sustainable resort which resonates this concept of sustainable tourism. This place is a home to thousands of lush trees and exotic flowers with profuse forests within its contours.
"Sustainability is at the heart and helm of everything we do at Karma Lakelands. We are conscious of our consumption habits and practice various initiatives such as planting trees, rewilding, bee farming, bio composting of plant & animal waste, organic farming, to name a few,” said Ashwani Khurana, Founder and CEO at Karma Lakelands.
At the resort, they have four different kinds of forests – Bamboo forest, Ficus forest, Sacred forest and rewilding forest. Single use plastic is banned there and they recycle all the waste.
Explaining the initiatives, Khurana said, “The residents and guests enjoy the sounds of the birds, abundant views, a responsible and sustainable living in this destination. Our aim is to build a way of life that is an example for meaningful and sustainable existence."
The resort, as per Khurana, consciously and strictly follows zero-waste policy and even a single remnant of plastic is poured back to the eco-brick to increase its density.
“The Karma Lakelands religiously practices water harvesting and conversation and even sources the water from neighbouring communities to quench the thirst of the evergreen forests and biodiversity. Throughout the years, the resort has maintained a robust waste management system where the dry waste is recycled while the wet waste feeds the farm animals. We also locally produces our own organic vegetables, fruits, herbs and guests that is used to prepare the food for its visitors,” Khuarana explained.
The Karma Lakelands encourages agricultural practices like vermicomposting and bio compositing to improve the soil fertility. It also practices bee-farming to improve the quality of crops and produce high-quality pure and organic honey.
First Published: Mar 27, 2023 11:28 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Virgin Orbit to cease operations, lay off almost entire workforce as it fails to secure funding

Next Article

FS Life's Mikoto introduces March — a fine silver jewellery brand

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X