Surat-based tech startup 11za raises funds from Startup Chaupal, Marwari Catalysts

The platform enables users to create templates, interactive messages and replies, which can be utilised as marketing tools to promote new products and schemes.

11za, a technology startup from Surat, has raised funds from Startup Chaupal and Marwari Catalysts. 11za operates as a SaaS-based platform that integrates with the official WhatsApp Business API, offering features, including multiple agents access, auto-reply, real-time chat, interactive messaging, catalogue sharing, rich multimedia support, and bulk broadcasting.

The platform enables users to create templates, interactive messages and replies, which can be utilised as marketing tools to promote new products and schemes.

On new fund raising, Nirmit Choraria, Founder and CEO at 11za said, "The funds will support us in our next phase of growth and help us support more small and medium-sized businesses to unlock their full potential."

Garvit Choraria, Founder and CTO at 11za said, “We are working on expanding our services and market by focusing on technology and innovation. We are also looking to enter into strategic partnerships to expand our offerings.”

Easy integration with e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, as well as business applications such as Tally and Empire, allows 11za to streamline operations for businesses, the startup said.

Several businesses have already overcome the limitations of traditional channels and are utilising the 11za platform to deliver top-notch customer service and support at scale. 11za’s well-known clients include PedalStart, Zorko, Urban Suburban, Aamby Valley City, Laxmipati, Sakhiya Skin Clinic, and Black Bunny, it said.