Surat-based tech startup 11za raises funds from Startup Chaupal, Marwari Catalysts

11za, a technology startup from Surat, has raised funds from Startup Chaupal and Marwari Catalysts. 11za operates as a SaaS-based platform that integrates with the official WhatsApp Business API, offering features, including multiple agents access, auto-reply, real-time chat, interactive messaging, catalogue sharing, rich multimedia support, and bulk broadcasting.

The platform enables users to create templates, interactive messages and replies, which can be utilised as marketing tools to promote new products and schemes.

On new fund raising, Nirmit Choraria, Founder and CEO at 11za said, "The funds will support us in our next phase of growth and help us support more small and medium-sized businesses to unlock their full potential."