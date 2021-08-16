Supreme irony: Sliver of cake fetches Rs 20 lac but Kingfisher house fetches a third of its reserve price

Debt Recovery Tribunal Bangalore, at its wit’s end, sells Kingfisher House for a pittance—Rs 52 crore as against the original reserve price of Rs 150 crore—at the sixth attempt. Across oceans in distant London, around the same time, a sliver of Diana-Charles wedding cake of 1981 antiquity fetches Rs 20 lakh. The sliver was given to Moya Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s staff, who preserved it with cling film and dated it July 29, 1981, when the royal marriage took place. Her family sold it to a collector in 2008 who in turn successfully auctioned it on August 11, 2021, for a price that pleasantly exceeding many times over his modest expectation of 500 pounds.

In March 2021, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's first-ever tweet was sold for the equivalent of $2.9 million (£2.1 million) to a Malaysia-based businessman. The tweet, which said "just setting up my twttr," was first published on March 21, 2006, and was auctioned off by Mr. Dorsey for charity. Welcome to the strange world of auctions. More baffling is the rationale, if there is one, of the buyers for their extravagance. Banality and cloying sentimentality seem to be their calling card. Be that as it may.

Ville Parle where the Kingfisher house is located is too close to the airport which inevitably throws up height restrictions on adjacent properties and thus is not favored by realtors despite its sprawling size, 2401 square meters, say those in the realty business. That it took six attempts and casting aside of the supposedly carefully calculated reserve price speaks volumes of the entirely different set of factors at work in the more serious world of the auction of solid, serious business assets. Kingfisher house housed the headquarters of the grounded Kingfisher airlines.

If gushing enthusiasm bordering on frivolity marks the auction of sentimental items, cold and cynical calculations weigh with the bidders in the more rarified world of business. Vijay Mallya, the fugitive in London, might have been dethroned and put in the doghouse where he belongs but that is cold comfort for banks and financial institutions seeking to recover more than Rs 9,000 crore from Kingfisher Airlines. Be it debt recovery tribunals or NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, it is cold-shouldered by the smirking bidders. The denouement invariably is a distress sale.

The heavy hair cuts (often in the region of 90 percent to 95 percent) stoically taken by our banks while seeking redress from NCLT bears ample testimony to their predicament. One thought that the grim prospect of being dethroned would make the borrowers behave but it seems they are secretly happy to be rid of a nuisance after having milked it no end.

Of course, the sale of a going concern laden with heavy debts bristles with problems which is why there are no takers for Air India and which is why NCLT is invariably driven to making distress sale of controlling interest. So wherever possible the mortgaged assets must be sold piecemeal as was done by the Bangalore Debt Recovery Tribunal.

That Kingfisher house was cold-shouldered perhaps shows realtors too are sentimental but in the reverse direction—they don’t touch jinxed properties except with a barge pole! Selling bad debts to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC) hasn’t been a great hit in India as it practically amounts to jumping from fire to frying pan—bad debts are rechristened as ‘receipts’ which is neither here nor there. Actual cash is paid by ARCs only as and when they realize the bad debts.

The long and short of story is banks and other lenders to businesses are faced with hard-headed vulture-bidders in auctions whereas collectors of emotional or fad items are faced with recklessly frivolous bidders out to see their names in the public domain. That is the supreme irony.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own