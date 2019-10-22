Sunil Lulla named BARC India CEO

Sunil Lulla, a 35-year-plus media industry veteran, was named as the CEO of television audience measurement company Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Tuesday.

Lulla, who has built and headed several media businesses, replaced Partho Dasgupta, the first CEO of BARC, who decided to move on.

BARC, billed as the world’s largest television audience measurement enterprise, is an umbrella industry company between broadcasters, advertisers and agencies.

The two leaders are working with the BARC teams to ensure that the leadership transition is smooth.

Lulla said he was delighted to lead BARC as it grows its footprint, in coverage, scope, and services in the fast-growing and rapidly evolving TV and digital industry.

“Things are changing fast and audience measurement has to keep pace with all these,” he said.